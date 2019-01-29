Anheuser-Busch, Teamsters reach agreement

FORT COLLINS — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the union that represents workers at Anheuser-Busch breweries, has ratified a new employment agreement with the beverage giant.

The five year contract, approved by 88 percent of voting members, covers more than 4,400 workers at 12 facilities across the U.S., including the Anheuser-Busch brewery in Fort Collins, according to a Teamsters news release.

Under the new contract, workers receive an hourly pay increase of $2.50 and a $4,000 bonus.

“This contract provides our members at Anheuser-Busch with the solid wages, excellent benefits and job security they deserve,” Jim Hoffa, Teamsters general president, said in a prepared statement. “Our members work hard to make this company successful, and this contract recognizes their hard work.”