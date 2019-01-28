Western States Bank CFO takes on new COO role

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Western States Bank chief financial officers Tom Michelena was been tapped to take on an additional role with the company as the bank’s new chief operating officer.

He will maintain his CFO position.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

Michelena began is new COO duties earlier this month, according to a Western States news release.