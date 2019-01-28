Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

Western States Bank CFO takes on new COO role

By Lucas High — 

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Western States Bank chief financial officers Tom Michelena was been tapped to take on an additional role with the company as the bank’s new chief operating officer.

He will maintain his CFO position.

Michelena began is new COO duties earlier this month, according to a Western States news release.

