Valimenta Labs to launch new supplement formula

WELLINGTON — Valimenta Labs, a supplement manufacturer, has plans to debut a new patent-pending technology called CELLg8TM.

The CELLg8TM technology uses naturally-occurring lipids as a sheath to preserve active nutrients during digestion.

“Scientific studies have shown that many of the vitamins, nutrients and active compounds present in mass-produced supplements are destroyed in the gut, before ever being bioavailable to the small intestines,” Emek Blair, founder and chief scientist at Valimenta Labs, said in a statement. “In some cases, most or all of the active nutrients have been reported to be lost during digestion.”

Blair added that the new technology is expected to improve absorption of certain active nutrients.

Formulas using the technology will ship in February.