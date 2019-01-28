Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Progressive plans to staff-up in Colorado Springs

By BizWest Staff — 

COLORADO SPRINGS — Progressive Insurance, with a major presence already in Colorado Springs, plans to add 1,100 jobs to its campus this year to keep up with growth.

The Gazette reported that Progressive, which is based in Ohio, has 2,000 people in a call center and information technology center. The expansion is part of a national staffing increase with major increases planned in Cleveland; Tampa, Fla.; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, Calif.; and Phoenix, Ariz.

 

