Perrines receive Heart Award in Loveland

LOVELAND — John and Jeanne Perrine, known as Santa and Mrs. Claus in Loveland, were given the top honor at the annual Loveland Chamber of Commerce awards Friday night.

The Heart Award is given annually to individuals or businesses that give time, expertise and support to Loveland. The Perrines, both retired, don’t confine their activities to the Christmas season but are also involved with the Corn Roast, Valentine’s Day activities and nonprofits in the community and county.

Other awards, as listed in the Reporter-Herald, included: