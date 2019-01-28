NoCo law firm adds equity partner

FORT COLLINS — Coan, Payton & Payne LLC, a Fort Collins and Greeley-based law firm, has promoted K. Michelle AmRhein to equity position with the firm.

AmRhein’s legal practice focuses on estate and trust planning, business succession planning, probate administration and advising individuals and entities on complex business and tax matters, including executive and equity compensation arrangements. She has been advising business entities and individuals in Northern Colorado and Arizona for more than 20 years.

“We are pleased to acknowledge Michelle’s amazing client service and significant contributions to the firm with this promotion,” said founding member G. Brent Coan.

AmRhein has served as director of tax for a multi-state, real estate development company where she advised on the tax implications of proposed transactions, strategies and deals. Her experience also includes private practice in a law firm focusing on estate planning, probate and business law in Arizona. She is a former instructor of business law and legal environment at the University of Colorado and Yavapai County Community College.

AmRhein received her law degree from the University of Colorado and holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and English literature. She is licensed to practice law in both Colorado and Arizona. She is also licensed as a certified public accountant in Colorado. She is a member of the Arizona and Colorado Bar Associations and the Larimer County Association. She is a member of the Larimer County Trust and Estate Bar as well.

She is on the advisory committee for the Good Samaritan Society and serves on the UCHealth Foundations Planned Giving Advisory Committee.