Lubick Foundation, RamStrength host fundraiser

By BizWest Staff — 

FORT COLLINS The Lubick Foundation and RamStrength will host their annual “Spread the Love “ Valentine cocktail party at Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium on Feb. 14 from  6 to 10 p.m.

The event is an elegant and festive cocktail party. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine are provided. The evening begins with a social hour, followed by a program consisting of the presentation of the Tim Rickett Inspirational Award to Dana Drake and Carli Taylor-Drake and a RamStrength video that highlights the impact RamStrength has on the community through recipient interviews. The evening closes with entertainment from the Barton Brothers Dueling Pianos and a small, live auction. Money raised at this event will go to RamStrength’s Basic Needs Program, which provides financial assistance to Larimer and Weld county cancer patients.

RamStrength has raised more than $2 million since its inception as a nonprofit in 2010.

For more information, contact Michelle Boyle at 970-555-2598.

 

