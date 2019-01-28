Lubick Foundation, RamStrength host fundraiser

FORT COLLINS — The Lubick Foundation and RamStrength will host their annual “Spread the Love “ Valentine cocktail party at Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium on Feb. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event is an elegant and festive cocktail party. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine are provided. The evening begins with a social hour, followed by a program consisting of the presentation of the Tim Rickett Inspirational Award to Dana Drake and Carli Taylor-Drake and a RamStrength video that highlights the impact RamStrength has on the community through recipient interviews. The evening closes with entertainment from the Barton Brothers Dueling Pianos and a small, live auction. Money raised at this event will go to RamStrength’s Basic Needs Program, which provides financial assistance to Larimer and Weld county cancer patients.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

RamStrength has raised more than $2 million since its inception as a nonprofit in 2010.

For more information, contact Michelle Boyle at 970-555-2598.