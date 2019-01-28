Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Large land tract marketed as ‘next Centerra’

By BizWest Staff — 

GREELEY — A large parcel of land between Loveland Greeley is being marketed as the next Centerra.

The Coloradoan reported that the land, with one owner and annexed to Greeley, is along U.S. Highway 34 and east of Colorado Highway 257, about five miles east of Interstate 25. It totals about 1,000 acres and is for sale.

Apex Vista LLC, which has a Fort Collins address, owns the property that is being marketed by Chrisland Inc., a commercial real estate firm.

 

GREELEY — A large parcel of land between Loveland Greeley is being marketed as the next Centerra.

The Coloradoan reported that the land, with one owner and annexed to Greeley, is along U.S. Highway 34 and east of Colorado Highway 257, about five miles east of Interstate 25. It totals about 1,000 acres and is for sale.

Apex Vista LLC, which has a Fort Collins address, owns the property that is being marketed by Chrisland Inc., a commercial real estate firm.

 


 