Biodesix partners with Canadian biotech company

BOULDER — Biodesix Inc. has partnered with MRM Proteomics Inc., a Montreal-based biotech company, to create develop lung cancer assays.

Under the terms of the deal, MRM Proteomics will grant Boulder-based Biodesix rights to use its proprietary iMALDI technologies to further advance its blood-based lung cancer diagnostics.

Both companies work in proteomics, the study of proteins. Biodesix, which recently acquired Integrated Diagnostics, has developed tests that can help support treatment decisions made by doctors treating lung cancer and evaluate the risk of malignancy. ImmunoMALDI, or iMALDI, is a mass spectrometry-based technology for high-throughput clinical proteomics .By combining immuno-enrichment of targeted peptides with MALDI-MS, the iMALDI technology allows for the highly specific quantitation of low-abundance proteins in a fully automated manner, going through hundreds of samples per day.

“Examining a patient’s genomic data has advanced targeted therapies. However, proteins are the targets of most drugs and hold the key to unlocking the promise of precision medicine,” Christoph Borchers, chief scientific officer for MRM Proteomics, said in a prepared statement. “Biodesix is a natural partner for our proteomic technology, because it is committed to a multi-omics approach to reveal a more complete molecular profile of lung cancer in the body. We believe that this partnership will produce much-needed advances in the proteomic space and lead to more precise lung cancer diagnostic tools that can help guide treatment decisions.”

Because lung cancer is a leading cause of cancer deaths and requires early detection to improve overall survival rates, precision diagnostic tools such as utilizing proteomics can be key to giving patients timely, accurate information.

“Elevating the importance of proteomics in revealing the full complexity of cancer is critical to getting patients the right treatment at the right time,” Scott Hutton, chief operations officer for Biodesix, said in a statement. “MRM Proteomics is a leader in providing technologies that can help us unleash this potential.”