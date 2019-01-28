Ag interests own fewer shares of Big T project

More and more shares of the Colorado-Big Thompson water project are being bought up by cities and industry — now 70 percent of the shares. But ag interests continue to use half or more of the water thanks to water rental agreements.

Ag ownership of the water has reversed from the original 85 percent of the project, according to a report in the Longmont Times-Call. Ownership has shifted as developers have sought water rights in order to have projects annexed into communities. Water not used for urban uses can be leased back to farmers, which is what has been happening.