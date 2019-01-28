AFM’s Sprowell to step down from CEO role

FORT COLLINS — Dr. James Sprowell will step down as CEO of Associates in Family Medicine on Feb. 18. Replacing him will be Craig Luzinski.

Sprowell has served for 12 years as CEO. He will transition to an internal advisory position within the organization upon Luzinski’s appointment, the clinic said in an announcement today.

“It has been an honor and privilege to help lead such a wonderful organization,” Sprowell said. “I am extremely proud of all we have accomplished at Associates in Family Medicine. As Northern Colorado has grown, we have expanded to meet the needs of the community and focused on providing cost-effective, accessible, and exceptional healthcare.

“Our success truly stems from the commitment to excellence of our physician owners and talented staff, and channeling that excellence to do what is best for patient care.”

Luzinski has more than 30 years of experience in health care. He is clinically trained as a registered nurse and served many years at Poudre Valley Hospital, both as director of outpatient clinics (1998-2002) and chief nursing officer (2003-2011).

Luzinski is currently chief nursing officer and chief operations officer of Longmont United Hospital.

“I am honored and excited to join to Associates in Family Medicine,” Luzinski said. “Living in Northern Colorado for over 29 years, I value and respect the patient- centered care that AFM provides for the community. I look forward to continuing the legacy.”

“Luzinski’s extensive administrative experience and professionalism will serve AFM well as we continue to expand our patient-centered medical services and foster important partnerships in the region to better care for our patients,” Sprowell said.

Associates in Family Medicine was founded in 1962 and is the largest primary-care medical practice in Northern Colorado, with multiple clinics in Fort Collins, Windsor and Loveland.