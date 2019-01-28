A Fort Collins company is one of Apple’s top suppliers

FORT COLLINS — Apple has shared that it spent $60 billion on 9,000 American component manufacturers for its products, including Broadcom in Fort Collins.

The company makes wireless communication hardware that enables global connectivity, Apple said in its news release. The global tech giant added that it grew its investment in American component suppliers by 10 percent and supported more than 450,000 jobs in 2018.

A representative for Apple was not able to specify why Apple partnered with Broadcom, what specifically the company is manufacturing for Apple or how much of that $60 billion was spent with Broadcom.

But Rachel Tulley, a spokesperson for Apple, did note that Broadcom is one of its Top 200 suppliers, significant given the thousands of suppliers Apple uses.

The news comes just a month after Apple said it was bringing hundreds of jobs to Boulder. Tulley was unable to add more information about the company’s plans in Boulder. She did note, however, that Colorado’s Front Range is certainly on Apple’s radar.

“As Apple continues to expand in the U.S., the Colorado-Fort Collins-Boulder region is seeing a lot of that action,” she said.