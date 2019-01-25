WeWork signs new Denver lease

DENVER — WeWork, a New York-based coworking firm, has signed a new lease for 61,064 square feet of office space on three floors of Denver’s Civic Center Plaza.

The new space, expected to available in the third quarter of 2019, will be able accommodate about 1,000 desks, according to a Denver Business Journal report.

WeWork has leases in place at 11 locations around the region and seven in downtown Denver.

The company recently announced it will lease the bottom three floors — more than 30,000 square feet — of the four-story office space at 2755 Canyon Blvd. in Boulder.