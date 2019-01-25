Norrøna to open its first U.S. store in Boulder

BOULDER — Norrøna, a Norwegian outdoor brand, is opening a store in Boulder, its first U.S. retail location.

The location on the Pearl Street Mall at 1130 Pearl St. is expected to open in the first half of 2019. The store will include Norrøna’s assortment of technical outerwear, an apparel repair center, community gathering space and espresso bar.

“Boulder’s passionate outdoor community and world-class natural playground make it the obvious home for Norrøna’s first U.S. brand store,” U.S. sales manager Adam Chamberlain said in a prepared statement. “Whether it’s to enjoy a post-run coffee, attend a community event or simply browse our collection, we hope visitors leave with a better understanding of Norrøna’s commitment to quality, the environment and the communities in which it operates.”

While the Boulder store would be the first U.S. location forNorrøna, the brand has 20 global stores in Oslo, Stockholm and Chamonix, France, among other locations in Scandinavia and Western Europe.

The store was first formed in 1929 by Norwegian outdoor enthusiast Jørgen Jørgensen, with the desire to create the ultimate performance products.