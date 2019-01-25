Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

Louisville office space sold for $7.5M

By Lucas High — 

LOUISVILLE — A roughly 40,000-square foot office space at 357 McCaslin Blvd. in Louisville was recently sold for $7.5 million.

The seller was McCaslin Plaza LLC, a company registered to Louisville address associated with the estate of the late Boulder developer Terrence O’Connor.

Tebo-OConnor LLC is listed as the buyer. That entity is registered to the Boulder address of Tebo Development Co.

The offices were built in 1999.

