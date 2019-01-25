Louisville office space sold for $7.5M

LOUISVILLE — A roughly 40,000-square foot office space at 357 McCaslin Blvd. in Louisville was recently sold for $7.5 million.
The seller was McCaslin Plaza LLC, a company registered to Louisville address associated with the estate of the late Boulder developer Terrence O’Connor.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
Tebo-OConnor LLC is listed as the buyer. That entity is registered to the Boulder address of Tebo Development Co.
The offices were built in 1999.
LOUISVILLE — A roughly 40,000-square foot office space at 357 McCaslin Blvd. in Louisville was recently sold for $7.5 million.
The seller was McCaslin Plaza LLC, a company registered to Louisville address associated with the estate of the late Boulder developer Terrence O’Connor.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
Tebo-OConnor LLC is listed as the buyer. That entity is registered to the Boulder address of Tebo Development Co.
The offices were built in 1999.
…