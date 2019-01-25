Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Lafayette’s Uturn BBQ closed

By Lucas High — 

LAFAYETTE — Uturn BBQ, a Lafayette barbecue restaurant and brewery, closed recently after about two years in business.

“We are sad to announce that as of last week, we served our last bbq sandwich and UTurn BBQ has closed it’s doors,” a post on Uturn’s Facebook page said. “Many thanks to all of those who supported UTurn BBQ over the years.”

The restaurant’s space on Crossing Drive will be turned into a new Larkburger concept, which is expected to open in March, the post said. Larkburger has locations throughout Colorado, including in Boulder, Broomfield and Fort Collins.

