Head names new North American sportswear business manager

BOULDER — Head USA Inc., a Boulder-based sports equipment and apparel manufacturer, has promoted Julia Couperthwait to serve as the new business manager for HEAD Winter Sportswear in North America.

“HEAD Winter Sportswear is focused on specialty distribution and bringing to market premium, innovative performance ski outerwear, midlayer pieces, and accessories,” according to a company news release.

Couperthwait will oversee all aspects of the division, the release said. She will also continue to manage marketing communications for HEAD Winter Sports Hardgoods as the division’s communications manager.