Flex space in Longmont sold for for $7.2M

By Lucas High — 

LONGMONT — A flexible office and industrial building in Longmont’s Kansas Avenue Office Park recently sold for $7.2 million.

The roughly 57,000-square-foot property built in 1985 was bought by Alice & Sage Development LLC, a company registered to an address in Boulder.

The seller is listed as Boulder-based Pedersen Development Co. LLC.

