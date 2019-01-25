Flex space in Longmont sold for for $7.2M

LONGMONT — A flexible office and industrial building in Longmont’s Kansas Avenue Office Park recently sold for $7.2 million.
The roughly 57,000-square-foot property built in 1985 was bought by Alice & Sage Development LLC, a company registered to an address in Boulder.
The seller is listed as Boulder-based Pedersen Development Co. LLC.
