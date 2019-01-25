Boulder car-repair loan company rebrands

BOULDER — Confident Financial Solutions LLC is changing its name to DigniFi.

The name change falls in line with the company developing new strategies to meet its strong growth — up 60 percent in 2018. The company provides access to car-repair loans. The company issued its first loan four years ago. All loans are issued by WebBank, member FDIC.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

“We decided to change our name to DigniFi because we believe it more accurately reflects our unique offerings and commitment to our customers,” CEO Richard Counihan said in a prepared statement. “We believe by creating a brand which provides a dignified financial services experience, this new name captures what our customers value: a quick, affordable, private, fair and respectful customer experience. We give our customers peace of mind and relief during times when a financial burden, like an unexpected car repair, can seem daunting and even a little scary.”

DigniFi is also launching a new website to meet the needs of its customers. It will include a more-efficient mobile experience for easier sign-up, account maintenance and support.

“Our technology sets DigniFi loans apart from other more traditional loans,” Counihan said. “Customers are able to get the right amount of money at the right time. At DigniFi, customers avoid the pitfalls of other financing options. Loans offered through us have better terms and the repayment rates are much higher. We’ve cracked the code.”