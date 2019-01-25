Artwork celebrates Harper Goff’s contributions

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins artist Chris Bates has completed a black and white mural in The Exchange block of downtown Fort Collins to commemorate the life of Harper Goff.

Harper Goff was born in Fort Collins and went on to a career in art, music and film. He worked at the Walt Disney Co. and together with Walt Disney created the design for Disneyland’s Main Street. It includes elements from old town Fort Collins and from Marceline, Mo., where Disney spent a few years as a child. Goff was also instrumental during World War II in creating the camouflage paint that the military used during the war.

Bates created the mural in collaboration with Brinkman, developer of The Exchange. After about 100 hours of work, the mural, which uses a technique that Bates calls “finetoons,” depicts Goff’s professional career. The mural is located at Harper Goff Alley and Old Firehouse Alley within The Exchange.