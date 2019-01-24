RTD debuts autonomous shuttle

DENVER — The first self-driving shuttle to run regularly in Denver will make its debut on Jan. 29.

The Regional Transportation District will operate the EasyMile driverless shuttle, called 61AV, and serve people who park and live near the 61st and Peña rail station on the University of Colorado A-Line.

The pilot program will assess the viability of autonomous vehicle services in providing first and last mile connections in transit.

An event to kick off the new service will be at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, with guest speakers at 2:45 p.m. and a ribbon cutting and rides at 3:15 p.m. It takes place at 6144 North Panasonic Way in Denver.