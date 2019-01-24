Home » Industry News » Technology

RTD debuts autonomous shuttle

By Jensen Werley — 

DENVER — The first self-driving shuttle to run regularly in Denver will make its debut on Jan. 29.

RTD is debuting its self-driving shuttle at the end of January. Courtesy RTD.

The Regional Transportation District will operate the EasyMile driverless shuttle, called 61AV, and serve people who park and live near the 61st and Peña rail station on the University of Colorado A-Line.

The pilot program will assess the viability of autonomous vehicle services in providing first and last mile connections in transit.

An event to kick off the new service will be at 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, with guest speakers at 2:45 p.m. and a ribbon cutting and rides at 3:15 p.m. It takes place at 6144 North Panasonic Way in Denver.

