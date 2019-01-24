Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Hyatt Place Boulder sold for $50M

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — The Hyatt Place Boulder hotel sold this month to a real estate investment trust for $50.45 million.

The buyer was SREIT HP Boulder PropCo LLC, according to Boulder County public records. That company is registered to a Florida address associated with Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), a private investment firm with operations in Connecticut and Miami.

The seller was NF II Boulder LLC, which is registered to the Atlanta address of Noble Investment Group. Noble specializes in upscale hotel properties.

Opened in 2015 at the Depot Square at Boulder Junction, Hyatt Place Boulder has 150 guest rooms and about 5,000 square feet of meeting and conference space.

BOULDER — The Hyatt Place Boulder hotel sold this month to a real estate investment trust for $50.45 million.

The buyer was SREIT HP Boulder PropCo LLC, according to Boulder County public records. That company is registered to a Florida address associated with Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), a private investment firm with operations in Connecticut and Miami.

The seller was NF II Boulder LLC, which is registered to the Atlanta address of Noble Investment Group. Noble specializes in upscale hotel properties.

Opened in 2015 at the Depot Square at Boulder Junction, Hyatt Place Boulder has 150 guest rooms and about 5,000 square feet of meeting and conference space.


 