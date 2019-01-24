Hyatt Place Boulder sold for $50M

BOULDER — The Hyatt Place Boulder hotel sold this month to a real estate investment trust for $50.45 million.
The buyer was SREIT HP Boulder PropCo LLC, according to Boulder County public records. That company is registered to a Florida address associated with Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), a private investment firm with operations in Connecticut and Miami.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
The seller was NF II Boulder LLC, which is registered to the Atlanta address of Noble Investment Group. Noble specializes in upscale hotel properties.
Opened in 2015 at the Depot Square at Boulder Junction, Hyatt Place Boulder has 150 guest rooms and about 5,000 square feet of meeting and conference space.
BOULDER — The Hyatt Place Boulder hotel sold this month to a real estate investment trust for $50.45 million.
The buyer was SREIT HP Boulder PropCo LLC, according to Boulder County public records. That company is registered to a Florida address associated with Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), a private investment firm with operations in Connecticut and Miami.
Sponsored Content
Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell
How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction.
Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections.
The seller was NF II Boulder LLC, which is registered to the Atlanta address of Noble Investment Group. Noble specializes in upscale hotel properties.
Opened in 2015 at the Depot Square at Boulder Junction, Hyatt Place Boulder has 150 guest rooms and about 5,000 square feet of meeting and conference space.
…