Fort Collins Area Chamber to hold annual dinner Feb. 20

FORT COLLINS — The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 114th Annual Dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 20 at The Hilton Fort Collins, 425 W. Prospect Road.

The theme of this year’s event is Bringing Business Home, which “incorporates the connection between business success, economic vitality of the community, and our ability to afford great public quality of life amenities,” according to a chamber news release.

The chamber’s Collins Award Winner, Young Professional of the Year, Chamber Board of Directors and Volunteer of the Year will be recognized at the dinner, which is expected to draw more than 600 people.

“Every year we see such great success in the community, at the chamber and in business,” Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce executive vice president Ann Hutchinson said in a prepared statement. “This is an evening to celebrate those successes and recognize the contribution that business people make at work and to the place we all call home.”