Broomfield school breaks ground for expansion

BROOMFIELD — Haselden Construction LLC has broken ground on the expansion of Holy Family High School in Broomfield. The 34,000-square-foot expansion will include eight new classrooms, a fitness center and auxiliary gym with expanded locker rooms, and an enlarged cafeteria, allowing the school to grow from 690 students to 800 students.

“As the current stewards of Holy Family, it’s our obligation to ensure its future and pass it on to the next generation,” Matthew Hauptly, Holy Family principal, said during the groundbreaking ceremony.

The expansion, expected to be completed in time for the 2019-2020 school year, will allow Holy Family to deepen its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum as well as offer robotics courses. The new gymnasium and fitness center will enable students and sports teams to practice during school hours, rather than before or after school.

“With some elbow grease, tenacity, and a lot of prayer, we are eager to start a new chapter for our institution. We look forward to offering our students a deeper curriculum, more STEM classes, a spacious commons, and more gym time, as well as the ability to say ‘yes’ to parents who want a Catholic education for their kids,” said Hauptly.

Haselden Construction has an education division that has built numerous K-12 and higher education buildings.

“Our relationship with Holy Family extends back almost a decade to when we first completed a small structural remodel for the campus, and it’s continued to grow over the years,” said Jarrod Fugate, vice president for Haselden Construction. “We’re excited to be a part of this next phase of growth for Holy Family.”