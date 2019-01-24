Ball declares quarterly dividend, announces stock repurchase

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), a Broomfield-based metal-packaging manufacturer with a major aerospace division, will pay shareholders a cash dividend of 10 cents per share. The dividend is payable March 15 to shareholders of record as of March 1.

Ball’s board of directors has also approved the repurchase of up to a total of 50 million shares of its common stock, according to a company news release.

“With the company’s leverage at optimal levels, today’s increased share repurchase authorization will facilitate our multi-year return of capital to shareholders,” chief financial officer Scott Morrison said in a prepared statement.