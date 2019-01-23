Terrapin Care Station partners with Boulder Theater, Fox Theatre

BOULDER — Terrapin Care Station is partnering with Z2 Entertainment to establish the cannabis company as the official partner for events at the Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre.

Both Terrapin, a cannabis company, and Z2 Entertainment are Boulder-based companies.

“As a company that has long supported music and the arts, this partnership makes a lot of sense,” Chris Woods, founder and owner of Terrapin Care Station, said in a prepared statement. “Terrapin Care Station strives to plant local roots in the communities in which we operate. Involving ourselves in the local community is how we present ourselves as good neighbors. We’re a company of music lovers, so who better to work with than Boulder music institutions like the Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre?”

The partnership will take place at events for audiences where most of the attendees are age 21 and up. As part of the partnership, Terrapin and Z2 are offering ticket giveaways. Events will be promoted at Terrapin Care Station locations and on its social media.

“We are thrilled to partner with Terrapin Station and connect our mutual music lovers at convenient locations to both of our venues,” said Ian Frodesen, general manager of Z2 Entertainment, in a statement. “The partnership is off to a great start, and we are excited to see how we can better responsibly serve our guests.”

Terrapin has two dispensary locations in Boulder: 1795 Folsom Street and 5370 Manhattan Circle. There are also locations in Aurora, Denver and Longmont.