OEDIT debuts new platform for connecting investors, projects

DENVER — The Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade has launched Co-Invest.co, a website dedicated to helping investors find investment opportunities and vice versa.

The website is in partnership with Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network and Startup Colorado. The site connects investors and Colorado projects seeking investment funding. It also serves as a clearinghouse for national investors interested in Colorado and helps organize local projects and investors. Projects can be filtered by Opportunity Zone status and any project throughout the state — even those outside of Opportunity Zones — can be included.

“The Co-Invest platform will connect emerging and scaling companies with a whole host of capital sources from investors across the state and beyond,” Greg Greenwood, CEO and executive director of Blackstone Entrepreneurs Network, said in a prepared statement. “After continually hearing about the fundraising challenges from companies across the state, we envisioned having a valuable online community asset to fill this capital gap and are thrilled to see our collective vision realized.”