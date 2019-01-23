Longmont United CFO takes same role at Craig Hospital

ENGLEWOOD — Longmont United Hospital chief financial officer Daniel Frank has been named the new CFO of Craig Hospital in Englewood.

Craig is a rehabilitation hospital that specializes in treating patients with brain or spinal cord injuries.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

“We are confident in Dan’s experience and ability to step right into his role as CFO,” Craig CEO Jandel Allen-Davis said in a prepared statement. “In addition to his financial acumen, he is a highly engaged executive who likes to be out and about and looks forward to meeting the team members at Craig.”

Frank, a University of Colorado graduate, takes over for Julie Keegan, who is retiring after 13 years in her CFO role, according to a Craig news release.