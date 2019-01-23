Home » Newsletters » Afternoon

Interim Fort Collins Country Club GM tapped for permanent role

By Lucas High — 

FORT COLLINS —  Mike Pierce, who has served as the interim general manager at Fort Collins Country Club since August 2018, has been hired to run the club on a permanent basis.

The selection of Pierce was made last week following a national search, according to an FCCC news release.

Before Pierce was brought on as the interim GM, he was a club member, a board member and club president from 2010 to 2011.

“I am thrilled to be named the permanent GM of the Fort Collins Country Club,” Pierce said in a prepared statement. “It is my responsibility to provide leadership that will enhance the ability of the club to be managed professionally, consistently and in a manner aligned with the club’s mission and values.”

