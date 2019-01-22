Wobbekind to keynote Northern Colorado Economic Forecast

LOVELAND — The 2019 Economic Forecast for Northern Colorado will be Jan. 30 at the Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway in Loveland.

Richard Wobbekind, associate dean of University of Colorado Leeds School of Business, will keynote the event and provide the forecast for the year.

As Wobbekind noted this week in his statewide forecast, economic growth is still expected for the state in the coming year, but it will slow somewhat. Northern Colorado continues on a positive path for the year, he predicted.

In addition to Wobbekind, Paul Bobrowski, dean of the Monfort College of Business at the University of Northern Colorado, will moderate a panel discussion about the economy. Joining him will be Shawn Osthoff, president of the Bank of Colorado; Kevin Unger, president and CEO of Poudre Valley Hospital and Medical Center of the Rockies; and Matt Vance, director of research and analysis for commercial real estate firm CBRE.

Tickets for the event are $59.49

The forecast event will start at 10:45 a.m. with networking and conclude by 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served.