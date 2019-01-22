Emmerson on Pearl Street closed

BOULDER — Emmerson, a bistro on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, has closed after less than two years in business.

The restaurant, owned by Ben Kaplan and a group of four others, opened to positive reviews in August 2017.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

High operational costs and dwindling foot traffic made operating the 5,000-square-foot eatery at 1600 Pearl Street difficult, Kaplan recently told Eater Denver.

According to a Boulder Daily Camera report, a notice posted outside the restaurant last week indicated that the owners owed their landlord $156,000 in unpaid rent and expenses.