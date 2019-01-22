Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Emmerson on Pearl Street closed

By BizWest Staff — 

BOULDER — Emmerson, a bistro on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, has closed after less than two years in business.

The restaurant, owned by Ben Kaplan and a group of four others, opened to positive reviews in August 2017.

High operational costs and dwindling foot traffic made operating the 5,000-square-foot eatery at 1600 Pearl Street difficult, Kaplan recently told Eater Denver.

According to a Boulder Daily Camera report, a notice posted outside the restaurant last week indicated that the owners owed their landlord $156,000 in unpaid rent and expenses.

