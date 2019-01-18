Scout Clean Energy closes on construction financing for wind farm

BOULDER — Scout Clean Energy LLC, a renewable-energy developer, closed on construction financing and tax equity for the 300 megawatt Ranchero Wind Farm in Crockett County, Texas.

The Ranchero project is expected to be operational by the end of 2019 and has been developed since its beginning by Boulder-based Scout. Scout is a portfolio company of Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. The project will consist of 120 wind turbines.

Scout entered a fixed price balance of plant construction agreement with Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc., based in Broomfield, with construction management and operations post-construction by Harvest Energy Services, a Scout affiliate also based in Boulder.

“We are proud of the great work our Scout team has done with our partners and the local community to get to this point,” Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy, said in a prepared statement. “Ranchero is our first greenfield project since our launch as an owner-operator and it will bring Scout’s owned portfolio of wind energy generation to over 500MW. Ranchero will provide clean renewable energy for Texas industry and thousands of homes, as well as up to 200 jobs during construction and up to 10 permanent jobs during operations.”

Rucker added that Scout plans to announce several new renewable-energy projects over the next 12 to 18 months.