NoCo, Boulder Valley unemployment rates climb in December

By Lucas High — 

The jobless rate in Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado counties ticked up in December, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment data.

The non-seasonally adjusted rates in Boulder, Broomfield, Weld and Larimer counties were all above 3 percent for the month.

Larimer County led the region with a 3.2 unemployment rate, up from 2.9 percent in November. Boulder was close behind with a 3.3 percent rate in December, also up from 2.9 percent in the prior month.

Weld and Broomfield counties both posted December jobless rates of 3.5 percent, a half-point higher than in November.

The statewide jobless rate grew from 3.3 percent in November to 3.5 percent in December, labor department data shows. The national rate also climbed two-tenths of a percentage point from 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent.

Despite the higher Colorado unemployment rate in December, the state added 9,800 nonfarm payroll jobs for a total of 2,762,200 jobs.

Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.3 to 33.6 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $28.13 to $29.63.

