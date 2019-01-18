NoCo, Boulder Valley unemployment rates climb in December

The jobless rate in Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado counties ticked up in December, according to Colorado Department of Labor and Employment data.

The non-seasonally adjusted rates in Boulder, Broomfield, Weld and Larimer counties were all above 3 percent for the month.

Larimer County led the region with a 3.2 unemployment rate, up from 2.9 percent in November. Boulder was close behind with a 3.3 percent rate in December, also up from 2.9 percent in the prior month.

Weld and Broomfield counties both posted December jobless rates of 3.5 percent, a half-point higher than in November.

The statewide jobless rate grew from 3.3 percent in November to 3.5 percent in December, labor department data shows. The national rate also climbed two-tenths of a percentage point from 3.7 percent to 3.9 percent.

Despite the higher Colorado unemployment rate in December, the state added 9,800 nonfarm payroll jobs for a total of 2,762,200 jobs.

Over the year, the average workweek for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls increased from 33.3 to 33.6 hours and average hourly earnings increased from $28.13 to $29.63.