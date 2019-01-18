Lafayette’s Ardenne Apartments sold for $38M

LAFAYETTE — Ardenne Apartments, a 160-unit multi-family rental community at 601 Merlin Drive in Lafayette, sold earlier this month for $38 million, or $237,500 per unit.

The seller, according to Boulder County public records, was Fairfield Peakview LLC, a company registered to an address in San Diego. The buyer was Bell Ardenne LLC, which is registered to a Boston address associated with asset management firm Eaton Vance.