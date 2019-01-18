Home » Industry News » Real Estate & Construction

CU buys Broadway office space for $4M

By Lucas High — 

BOULDER — The University of Colorado closed on a deal this week to purchase a 13,500-square-foot commercial space at 1135 Broadway for $4 million.

The seller was Industrial Research Land Leasing Corp., Boulder County public records show. Becky Callan Gamble, Beau Gamble and Dryden Dunsmore of Dean Callan & Co. represented Industrial Research in the sale.

The property is 80 percent leased.

CU’s acquisition of the property was approved in November by the university’s Board of Regents.

“The property is of strategic importance in terms of accommodating both current and future campus space needs and physical planning for the campus,” according to a CU blog post.

