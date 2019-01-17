Good Samaritan Loveland Village buys 25 acres for expansion

LOVELAND — Good Samaritan Loveland Village recently purchased a 25-acre parcel just north of the retirement community’s existing 50-acre campus.

The plan is to expand and build as many as 47 new twin homes on the property, which was bought for $1.3 million.

“Twin homes are one of our most popular service lines,” Good Samaritan Loveland Village executive director Lisa Melby said in prepared statement. “We have a significant wait list for twin homes.”

The first of the new twin home units are expected to be complete by early 2021, according to a company news release.

Loveland Village’s residential options included assisted living apartments, senior living apartments and twin homes. Long-term and post-acute skilled nursing services and memory care are also available.