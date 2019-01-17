Ball Corp. named Forbes’ best employer for diversity

BROOMFIELD — Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), a Broomfield-based metal-packaging manufacturer with a major aerospace division, topped Forbes’ recent list of America’s Best Employers for Diversity.

This marks the first time Ball has been included on the list.

Ball’s “commitment to diversity and inclusion starts at the very top, illustrated by the way CEO John Hayes has structured his team,” according to Forbes. “Rather than tucking diversity and inclusion under the umbrella of human resources, as so many employers do, Ball Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Manette Snow reports directly to the chief executive.”

As evidence of the company’s commitment to diversity, the magazine cites Ball’s creation of “a pipeline for more diverse talent, developing relationships with organizations including the National Society of Black Engineers, the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers, the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and the Society of Women Engineers.”

Forbes, along with research firm Statista, anonymously surveyed 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity in order to develop the America’s Best Employers for Diversity rankings.

“While we are on the right track, we realize we still have work to do,” Charles Johnson, Ball senior director of diversity and inclusion, said in a statement. “The work we’re doing right now is planting the seed so we can reap the benefits as a company and as a community.”

There are six other Colorado companies ranked on the Forbes list: Discover Goodwill (37), PCL Construction (51), Aspen Skiing Co. (154), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (445), Vail Resorts (460) and Arcadis (478).