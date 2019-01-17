Aims offers income-tax preparation help

GREELEY — Aims Community College, based in Greeley, is offering free tax preparation and e-filing through the Tax Help Colorado program, funded by the Denver-based Piton Foundation. Anyone who earned less than $54,000 last year can stop by the Greeley, Fort Lupton or Loveland campuses on the dates and times listed here:

Greeley campus: Saturdays, Feb. 2 to April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Westview Building (closed March 9 and 16).

Fort Lupton campus: Fridays, Feb. 8 to March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loveland campus: Feb. 15 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Aims has participated in the Tax Help Colorado program for the past decade, when 20 accounting students first worked to assist 390 taxpayers in the Greeley area secure more than $500,000 in federal and state refunds. Last year, Aims assisted 1,046 taxpayers and helped them receive more than $2 million in federal and state refunds.

“I am so proud of our continuing partnership with the Tax Help Colorado program,” Leah L. Bornstein, Aims president and CEO, said in a written statement. “This program not only benefits our community but also provides real-world training for our students.”

Aims students who help with the program take a two-credit course that covers basic law and tax preparation in the fall semester. Students then take an IRS VITA certification exam once they’ve completed the course, which certifies them to prepare tax returns for low to middle-income taxpayers.