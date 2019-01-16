Longmont’s Harvest Junction sold for $61M

LONGMONT — Harvest Junction, a major shopping center on Ken Pratt Boulevard in Longmont, sold earlier this month to a real estate investment partnership for more than $61.1 million.

The nearly 368,000-square-foot shopping center, built in 2006, includes store fronts on two parcels, along both the north and south sides of the roadway. One property sold on Jan. 4 for $51,757,205, while the other sale, recorded the same day, was for $9,392,795, Boulder County public records show.

Harvest Junction is fully leased, according to Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP, which marketed the property of behalf of seller RPT Realty L.P. HFF directors Chad Murray and Aaron Johnson and senior managing director Barry Brown were part of the advisory team representing RPT.

Tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods, Marshalls, Ross Dress for Less, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Michaels, Staples, Petco, DSW and Dollar Tree.

The buyer is listed as W-ADP Harvest Junction OP Owner VIII LLC, a partnership between Chicago-based Walton Street Capital, L.L.C. and Greenwood Village-based Alberta Development Partners. Alberta owns the Foothills shopping center in Fort Collins.

“Harvest Junction is a dominant center in a rapidly growing area north of Denver, making it a great addition to the buyer’s portfolio in the market,” Murray said in prepared statement. “The sale demonstrates the continued investor appetite for well-located, high-performing retail real estate in the greater Denver market.”