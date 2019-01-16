JustRight, now Bolder Surgical, raises $27M

LOUISVILLE — JustRight Surgical LLC has rebranded as Bolder Surgical and secured $27 million in financing.

The investment was led by River Cities Capital Funds, with participation from Westwood Management, Providence Ventures and previous investors.

Bolder Surgical was founded in 2010 and provides surgeons with the right-sized surgical equipment to safely perform minimally-invasive surgery in pediatric patients. The name change is part of a rebranding initiative to better align the company with its long-term vision of a portfolio expanding beyond pediatric care.

New capital investments will focus on developing Bolder Surgical’s product innovation, pipeline, growing its workforce and scaling the company.

physician control and patient outcomes,” Robert Kline, CEO of Bolder Surgical, said in a prepared statement. “Support from our highly respected investors further validates the company’s innovative technology and the positive impact our instruments have on patients, surgeons and the health-care system.”

Carter McNabb, managing partner at River Cities Capital, and Lair Kennedy, managing partner at Westwood Management, will join the board of directors.

name has changed from JustRight, we remain committed to leveraging our technical expertise in micro-device technology and energy delivery to elevate expectations for all surgical procedures. Bolder Surgical defines our evolved vision and increases the opportunity to impact the lives of more patients.”