Golden West to be renovated

BOULDER — Towers at Golden West, a three-building independent and assisted living community in Boulder, will be renovated by Boulder-based Oz Architecture.

The buildings, which were built between 1965 and 1989 and include 254 independent living and 56 assisted living residential units, will get new finishes and appliances, according to an Oz news release. The main floor of the 100,000-square-foot Central Tower will get modernized offices and amenity spaces and the main entrance will be redesigned.

Renovations are expected to start early this year.