Boulder hemp company certified USDA organic

BOULDER — RE Botanicals, a Boulder-based apothecary brand, has received organic certification by the USDA National Organic Program for its U.S. grown hemp.

RE Botanicals uses crop rotations in growing its hemp to improve soil health and fertility, which can be important for hemp growth specifically because hemp is a plant that removes nutrients like nitrogen from soil.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

RE Botanicals said it used this method rather than synthetic chemical fertilizers to achieve its organic status.

“At RE Botanicals, we believe that healthy soil creates healthy plants, healthy people and a healthy climate,” John W. Roulac, founder and Chief Hemp Officer, said in a prepared statement. “Hundreds of CBD brands, including some of the largest have falsely and illegally claimed their products are certified organic. Customers can and should request that the brands display their organic certifications on their website. Our team is honored to bring forth the highest quality and trusted USDA certified organic hemp CBD products to our family, friends and consumers.”

RE Botanicals makes organic hemp flower extracts in classic, peppermint and pet-specific varieties.