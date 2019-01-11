Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital taps new CEO

JOHNSTOWN — Brenda Simon has been named the new CEO of Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-room facility in Johnstown that provides a variety of injury-rehab and physical-therapy services.

Simon, an administrator with NCRH’s parent company Ernest Health, will relocate from Long Beach, Calif., according to a hospital news release.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

“Joining a hospital consistently awarded for its excellence in care of patients with

neurologic injuries is a dream come true,” Simon said in a prepared statement.