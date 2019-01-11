Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital taps new CEO

By Lucas High — 

JOHNSTOWN — Brenda Simon has been named the new CEO of Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40-room facility in Johnstown that provides a variety of injury-rehab and physical-therapy services.

Simon, an administrator with NCRH’s parent company Ernest Health, will relocate from Long Beach, Calif., according to a hospital news release.

“Joining a hospital consistently awarded for its excellence in care of patients with

neurologic injuries is a dream come true,” Simon said in a prepared statement.

