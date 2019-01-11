LID Landscapes awards Loughman scholarship

BOULDER — LID Landscapes, the trade name for Illinois-based James Martin Associates Inc., has awarded its scholarship named after former LID Landscapes president Phil Loughman to James Flannery.

Flannery, the son of LID Landscapes designer Anne Flannery, is enrolled in an intensive six-month Galvanize program designed to prepare graduates for employment as programmers after graduation. He has already completed courses at Front Range Community College in computer-aided design.

“There is a significant need for software programming in the Colorado market, and I’ve loved the classes I’ve taken so far,” James Flannery said in a written statement. “I’m very excited about the opportunity and appreciate LID’s support.”

Phil Loughman was president of LID Landscapes for 22 years and grew it into one of the most successful landscape design and maintenance firms in the Boulder region. Loughman is now retired, but during his time at LID he made it a practice to recruit and hire young college graduates as they were getting started in their careers.

Scott Natter, general manager at LID Landscapes, presented the $1,000 scholarship at the company’s end of season party. “We’re happy that we get to support employees and their children as they pursue higher education,” Natter said.

Anne Flannery, who has been a landscape designer at LID Landscapes for three years, was also on hand to present the scholarship. “We are so proud of James for being awarded this amazing scholarship toward his education at Galvanize this spring,” she said. “Thank you to Phil Loughman and to LID Landscapes for this generous opportunity.”