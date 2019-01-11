City Center North renovations to start in coming months

GREELEY — Renovations on the first floor of Greeley municipal building City Center North (formerly known as City Hall Annex or United Plaza), is expected to begin in February or March, according to a city news release.

The renovations, set to be complete by September, will cause Greeley’s Building Inspection and Fire Marshall/Inspection offices, as well as the Community Development reception area, to move to the third floor.

After the renovation, Building Inspection, Fire Inspection, Civil Inspection, Code Compliance and Administration/Reception will be located on the first floor.