Boulder Valley, NoCo health coverage enrollment on pace with 2018

With Connect for Health Colorado’s open enrollment period coming to a close Jan. 15, enrollment figures for the year in Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado counties have kept pace with last year.

Between Nov. 1, 2017, and Jan 12, 2018, 14,629 Boulder County residents enrolled in health coverage through the state’s official health insurance marketplace. Between Nov. 1, 2018 and Jan. 3, 2019, 96 percent of that total was achieved, with 14,001 enrollments, according to Connect for Health Colorado data.

Sponsored Content

Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell

How often do you validate or revise your business’s growth strategy? If your first thought was “Not enough” Join us for the for the Growth Strategy Summit with Jessica Dewell, owner of Red Direction. Jess advises, facilitates, and keynotes about business excellence and what it means to lead today. Adept at recognizing underutilized knowledge, she combines such information with team members’ passion to create strong connections. Read More

Last year 2,420 people in Broomfield County enrolled in insurance through Connect for Health Colorado, compared with 2,295 so far this year. That’s 95 percent of last year’s total.

In Larimer County, 96 percent — 11,196 enrollees — of last year’s enrollment total of 11,690 has been reached.

Weld County tallied 5,914 enrollments so far this year, compared with 6,182 last year. That’s good for 96 percent of last year’s total.