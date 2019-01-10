WeWork leases three floors in Boulder office building

BOULDER — WeWork, a New York-based coworking firm with a major presence in Denver, will move into the Canyon 28 building in Boulder.

The company will occupy the bottom three floors — more than 30,000 square feet — of the four-story office space at 2755 Canyon Blvd., developed in 2017 by Lou DellaCava of Boulder-based LJD Enterprises Inc.

Two-thirds of the top floor of the building is currently occupied by MLB Advanced Media, which operates a technology hub for Major League Baseball. The organization will soon take over the remaining space on the floor.

“If the fourth floor had been available, (WeWork) probably would have taken that too,” DellaCava said.

WeWork’s 12-year lease began Jan. 1. Boulder-based commercial real estate firm Gibbons-White served as the broker.

“They are working with some space planners now and expect to be occupying the space in the fall — hopefully around September or October,” he said.

A WeWork spokesperson confirmed the Canyon 28 lease Thursday and said there would be about 500 desks in the new offices.

The Boulder office will be WeWork’s first Colorado location outside of Denver. The company has operations, or is committed to leases, in more than 600,000 square-feet of office space in nine Denver buildings.

“Boulder is known globally as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship. From the University of Colorado, to startups, to major global companies, the mix of talent combined with an amazing lifestyle means the Boulder is a place that people want to be,” Nathan Lenahan, WeWork’s Mountain West general manager said in a prepared statement. “We are very excited to open our first location here, and to become part of this community.”