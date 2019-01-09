Citywide Banks shakes up leadership team

AURORA — Citywide Banks, an Aurora-based institution with offices in Boulder, Broomfield and Erie, has named a new CEO while the former CEO will take on a different role with the company.

Joanne Sherwood is now president and CEO of Citywide, a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA Inc. Sherwood, chair-elect for the Colorado Banker’s Association, has been with the bank since 2000.

Kevin Quinn, Citywide’s CEO since 2009, assumes the role of Heartland regional bank president. He will manage strategic oversight for Heartland’s banks in California, Montana, and Colorado’s Citywide Bank, according to a bank news release.

Sherwood “has built a solid career and reputation in the banking and financial services industry focusing on business management, real estate financing and loan portfolio management,” Quinn said in a prepared statement. “She has been with Citywide Banks for 18 years and has worked in the Colorado banking market for nearly three decades. Sherwood’s leadership and expertise will support Citywide Banks’ continued growth and prosperity.”