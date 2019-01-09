CanopyBoulder to host demo day, Jumpstart Conference

BOULDER — CanopyBoulder, an accelerator for entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, is hosting a public demo day and its Jumpstart Conference.

Canopy will host its Jumpstart Conference from 4:30 to 7:25 p.m. on Jan. 15 at Galvanize in Boulder. The conference will feature a speaker and panels covering the state of the market, opportunities and what it takes to launch a cannabis startup.

Dominique Mendiola, director of marijuana coordination for the state of Colorado, will deliver the keynote address. One panel will feature industry professionals discussing ways entrepreneurs can improve upon pain points they’re seeing in the cannabis industry. The second panel will feature cannabis entrepreneurs themselves speaking about best practices for starting a business in this field.

“We have some fantastic speakers,” Patrick Rea, CEO and co-founder of CanopyBoulder, told BizWest. “If I were an entrepreneur or an investor, I would want to show up to soak in what’s really going on in the cannabis industry. Not just what’s in headlines, press releases or PR pushes but get the real scoop and inside story on how the industry is working.”

Immediately after the conference will be Canopy’s public demo day, where Canopy’s current cohort of cannabis-related startups will pitch their ideas to the public. Those companies include:

Abaca, which provides cannabis businesses with compliant bank accounts, electronic payments and other financial services. The company is based in Little Rock, Ark.

Anna, built by FrostCorp, is the first AI-powered cannabis dispensary kiosk. FrostCorp is a Boston-based company.

Azara Solutions Inc. of Boulder, a provider of web tools to streamline operations, hold staff accountable and permeate regulations

Bello by Designed Technology, which cleans and simplifies the cannabis consumption process in order to improve the public perception of cannabis consumers. The company is working on an automated vaporizer.

Buddle, a Boulder-based provider of automated legal services, legal documents and law experts in order to empower cannabis businesses to navigate the industry’s regulatory environment.

Demeter, based in Boulder, which streamlines the communication between brands and influencers. The company’s registered name is Defining the Box Inc.

Enabled Label, an Edmonton, Alberta-based company that offers origin certification for supply chains and uses technology to provide batch-level origin and quality verification in real-time.

Green Genomix, which uses DNA-testing to make personalized cannabis recommendations. The company is based in Boulder.

The Grove, a curated and cannabis consumption space that aims to be a social cannabis collective in Denver.

L.A. Cannabis News, a media company dedicated to localized cannabis news, events and jobs.

“There’s more investor interest in cannabis than ever,” Rea said, who added that the accelerator would be hosting several investor-only demos in Denver, San Francisco, Boulder and Los Angeles.

“The timing is very good for these teams. We are seeing larger interest than ever before in our investors preview events and Demo Day.”