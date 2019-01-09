Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition

Billionaire seeks $46M for ranch near Meeker

By BizWest Staff — 

MEEKER — Billionaire Henry Kravis has listed his 4,600-acre ranch near Meeker in northwest Colorado for $46 million.

BusinessDen reports that Kravis, co-founder of New York-based private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., has listed the property, located 23 miles southeast of Meeker. The property sits along the White River and includes a helicopter hangar, helipad, swimming pool and tennis court, as well as a 19,000-square-foot lodge.

Forbes estimates Kravis’ net worth at $5.4 billion.

